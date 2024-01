According to a New Survey, This Coffee Brand Is the 3rd Most Popular Restaurant Chain in America -- and It Isn't Starbucks

Every year, foodservice research group Technomic surveys thousands of consumers to create a list of America's favorite restaurant brands based on factors such as value, hospitality, and ambiance.This year, a coffee chain broke into the top 10, and it wasn't coffee giant Starbucks. Rather, Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) snagged the No. 3 spot, according to Nation's Restaurant News.Relatively unknown in the eastern U.S. but well known by Oregonians, Dutch Bros has ambitious plans to capitalize on its surging popularity. And it's why the company has captured the attention of many investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel