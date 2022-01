After $300 Million Fraud, Luckin Coffee Plots a Nasdaq Comeback

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Xiamen-based Luckin Coffee was once hyped as the chain that would beat out Starbucks in China. But then, in 2020, one of the greatest scandals in coffee history dealt a venti sized blow to its chances against its Americano rival.But two years after Luckin was exposed for fabricating $300 million in sales, news broke Wednesday that the company is mounting a comeback, and plans to relist on the Nasdaq after being kicked off the exchange.Continue reading