Agnico Eagle, Kirkland Lake Gold close $10bn merger

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM) and Kirkland Lake Gold (TSX: KL; NYSE: KL) successfully completed their $10 billion merger on Feb. 8.The combined company will continue to do business as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The ticker “AEM” will continue to be used on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. The combined company has a market capitalization of about $22.4 billion.Agnico Eagle’s reconstituted board of directors now consists of Leona Aglukkaq, Sean Boyd (executive chair), Martine Celej, Robert Gemmell, Jonathan Gill, Peter Grosskopf, Arnold Klassen, Elizabeth Lewis-Gray, Anthony Makuch (CEO), Deborah McCombe, Jeffrey Parr (vice-chair), J. Merfyn Roberts and Jamie Sokalsky (lead director).The combined company will be led by Sean Boyd as executive chair, Anthony Makuch as CEO, and Ammar Al-Joundi as president.(This article first appeared in the Canadian Mining Journal)
