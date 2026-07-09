Goldpreis

4 112,52
USD
-9,11
-0,22 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Chartvergleich
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
09.07.2026 18:40:13

Agnico Eagle Mines vs. AngloGold Ashanti: Which Gold Mining Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors often flock to gold during economic uncertainty. Often, the best way to play the commodity is to buy a gold miner’s stock, but choosing between Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) requires looking past the shiny surface to the underlying operational data.Agnico Eagle Mines focuses on low-risk jurisdictions and maintains a pristine balance sheet, whereas AngloGold Ashanti prioritizes global diversification and aggressive production growth across multiple continents. Both companies provide significant exposure to the gold market, yet they offer distinct risk and reward profiles for investors seeking to balance stability with growth potential in a changing economic landscape.Agnico Eagle Mines is a prominent player among gold stocks, focusing on high-quality jurisdictions like Canada, Australia, Finland, and Mexico. It operates as a senior producer, focusing on low-risk regions to avoid the political and regulatory volatility often found in emerging markets. With over 18,000 employees and contractors, the company maintains a massive operational scale across its core mining and development projects.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Goldpreis 4 112,52 -9,11 -0,22

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:27 KW 28: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
05.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 27: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 27
04.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
04.07.26 KW 27: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schlussendllich etwas schwächer -- US-Börsen ziehen an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit positiven Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag etwas höher. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte leicht nach unten. Die Wall Street bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Anleger in Asien griffen am Freitag mehrheitlich zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen