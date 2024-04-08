Kupferpreis
AI could add 1 million tonnes to copper demand by 2030, Trafigura chief economist says
Artificial Intelligence has the potential to add 1 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of copper demand, according to Trafigura’s chief economist.The surge in demand, driven by AI boom, could exacerbate the copper supply-demand imbalance, leading to higher prices, Saad Rahim said during the Financial Times Commodities Global Summit in Switzerland. “First it was the energy transition, now also data centers and AI. That growth has suddenly exploded,” said Rahim.Copper’s superior conductivity makes it an essential material for maximizing efficiency in electricity transmission and distribution. Moreover, copper’s ductility and malleability make it ideal for shaping into compact system components such as electrical connectors. Even before AI, data centers relied on copper for various electrical applications, including power cables, busbars, electrical connectors, heat exchangers, cooling sinks, and power distribution strips.It’s estimated that 1MW of datacenter power capacity could necessitate anywhere between 20 to 40 tons of copper.To illustrate the scale of demand, Microsoft’s $500 million data center in Chicago required 2,177 tonnes of copper for its construction.The North American data center infrastructure market is projected to expand from a $33 billion business in 2020 to $70 billion in 2030 and a substantial $185 billion in 2040. Estimates suggest that copper consumption for data centers will rise from 197,000 tonnes in 2020 to 238,000 tonnes in 2030 and further to 293,000 tonnes in 2040.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
