Alamos Gold CEO on Island Gold exploration success in Ontario
With three operational gold mines in Canada and Mexico, as well as a number of other development projects, Alamos Gold (TSX: AGI; NYSE: AGI) continues to build on its reputation as a dependable investment, with a diversified asset base combined with a low political risk profile.The Northern Miner recently interviewed president and CEO John McCluskey about how the Island Gold Mine in Ontario has transformed to become a cornerstone piece to the company’s future-proof plan towards value creation.The company is also proud to share more insight on its leading health and safety regime at Island Gold, and we hear first-hand from several Island Gold employees.Watch the video here.
