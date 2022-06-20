Goldpreis
|
20.06.2022 17:04:00
Alamos Gold kicks off production at new Mexican mine
Canadian miner Alamos Gold (TSX: AGI) has begun production at its La Yaqui Grande mine in Mexico, following the completion of construction this month, slightly ahead of schedule.A total of 991 ounces of gold were produced from the initial pour, the company said, adding La Yaqui Grande, its second mine in Mexico, is expected to churn out roughly 3,000 ounces of gold in June.The figure has already been factored into second quarter consolidated production guidance of between 100,000 and 110,000 ounces of gold, Alamos said.La Yaqui Grande was designed to extend production from Mulatos open pit operation by five years to 2027 and is expected to deliver average gold production of 123,000 ounces per year.“Given its higher grades and recoveries, La Yaqui Grande underpins a strong outlook for Mulatos with higher production and lower costs driving growing free cash flow in the second half of this year and beyond,” President and CEO John A McCluskey said in the statement.Stacking rates at La Yaqui Grande are expected to ramp up through the second half of the year, driving production higher and costs lower at Mulatos and company-wide starting in the third quarter of 2022. La Yaqui Grande’s first bar of gold. (Image courtesy of Alamos Gold.)
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 837,13
|-3,22
|-0,17
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErneuter Stabilisierungsversuch: ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Feiertag an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt können zu Wochenbeginn in Grün aus der Sitzung gehen. Die US-Börsen bleiben aufgrund eines Feiertags geschlossen. Die asiatischen Börsen entwickelten sich am Montag unterschiedlich.