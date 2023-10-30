Nickelpreis
Alaska Energy Metals stock rises on drill results at Nikolai nickel project
Alaska Energy Metals’ (TSX.V: AEMC) (OTCQB: AKEMF) stock rose on Monday after releasing results for two additional diamond drill holes from its 2023 exploration program at its 100% owned Nikolai nickel project.Eight diamond drill holes were drilled during the campaign, with results from four holes now received and results from four holes pending.The Nikolai project deposit types possible are disseminated Ni-Cu-Co-Cr-PGE mineralization in serpentinized ultramafic rocks analogous to the Crawford deposit in Canada, a massive sulfide Ni-Cu-PGE mineralization analogous to the Norilsk mine in Russia, volcanogenic massive sulfide Cu (Zn-Pb) Au, Ag analogous to the Windy Craggy deposit in Canada, according to the company’s website.Assay results from drill hole EZ-23-003 returned 324.6 meters @ 0.34% NiEq (0.23% Ni, 0.08% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.119 g/t Pd, 0.053 g/t Pt and 0.013 g/t Au). Assay results from drill hole EZ-23-005 returned 356.2m @ 0.34% NiEq (0.22% Ni, 0.08% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.122 g/t Pd, 0.057 g/t Pt and 0.014 g/t Au).The results from holes EZ-23-001, EZ-23-003, & EZ-23-005 confirm the consistency of mineralization spanning 600m of strike length along the Eureka Zone. The mineralization remains open in all directions.The Nikolai project holds promising potential as a large, reliable, domestic source of nickel for the ongoing energy transition, the company said, adding that based on historical drilling, there are strong indications of a significant nickel deposit, along with other valuable metals.By conducting an initial drilling program scheduled for completion by Fall 2023, the Vancouver-based explorer aims to establish a maiden Inferred Resource by Spring 2024.If the historic concentrations are confirmed, Alaska Energy Metals said, the resource is expected to surpass one billion pounds of contained nickel. “The Eureka Zone of the Nikolai project in central Alaska is proving to be every bit as persistent, consistent, and homogeneous as indicated by the historical drilling on the property,” Alaska Energy Metals CEO Gregory Beischer said in a news release.“With our grid-pattern drilling at 300-meter centers, we are quickly blocking out a large tonnage of rock mineralized with nickel and other related metals.”By market close in Toronto on Monday, the company’s stock was up 6.9%. Trading volume reached 155,586, compared to the average daily volume of 67,335, capitalizing it at C$36.7 million ($27.1m).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
