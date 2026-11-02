Alerian MLP ETF vs. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF: Alerian MLP ETF vs. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF: Oil Prices Are Rising, but Which Energy ETF Offers More Upside?

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEMKT:AMLP) provides concentrated exposure to energy infrastructure with a high yield, while iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) offers a broader, ESG-screened approach to international sustainable power.

These two ETFs target vastly different corners of the energy market. While the iShares fund tracks the global shift toward renewables and clean technology, the Alerian fund focuses on traditional midstream energy infrastructure through master limited partnerships that transport and process energy commodities.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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