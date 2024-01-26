Zinnpreis
|
26.01.2024 18:17:42
Alphamin’s tin output rises again in 2023, new mine to begin production April
Canadian tin producer Alphamin Resources (TSXV: AFM) produced a record 12,568 tonnes of the metal in 2023, up 1% from the prior year, the company said on Friday. Production during the fourth quarter reached 3,126 tonnes, also a 1% year-on-year improvement.Alphamin currently produces about 4% of the world’s tin from its high-grade Mpama North mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is also developing the nearby Mpama South expansion project, which is expected to increase annual tin production by 60% once up and running.In its results release, Alphamin said the initial development of Mpama South has already been completed on time. The underground development should ensure sufficient developed mineral resources to ensure adequate stockpiles ahead of the processing plant’s commissioning, which will then allow for a rapid ramp-up of tin production.The processing plant mechanical erection and installation is essentially complete with the main outstanding work relating to completion of the installation of electrical cabling, the installation of instrumentation and the commissioning of the plant, it added.As the company previously reported, logistical delays due to poor inbound road conditions have deferred the commencement of processing to the end of March 2024. The miner was initially aiming to bring Mpama South into production during 2023.The Mpama South capital expenditure cost to steady state production is now expected to exceed the $116 million budget by approximately 10% primarily as a result of the aforementioned delays as well as minor scope changes.To gain access to additional funds, Alphamin has secured a four-year extension to its current offtake agreement with the Gerald Group on the basis of an approximate 60% reduction in tin marketing costs and an up to $50 million tin prepayment arrangement. The tin prepayment arrangement is effective immediately.On the basis of incremental tin production from the Mpama South plant from April onwards, Alphamin said it expects contained tin production of between 17,000 and 18,000 tonnes for this year.Alphamin’s stock was up by 3.4% to C$0.91 a share as of noon ET, giving it a market capitalization of C$1.1 billion. The shares traded within a range of C$0.68 to C$1.10 over the past 52 weeks.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Zinnpreis
|26 550,00
|126,00
|0,48
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schlussendlich unterschiedlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit leichten Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Die Wall Street notierte am Freitag uneinheitlich. Der ATX notierte im Plus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung ebenfalls, der Markt konnte leichte Aufschläge verzeichnen. In Fernost dominierten am Freitag die Verkäufer.