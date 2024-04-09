Kupferpreis
|
09.04.2024 14:43:00
Altona Rare Earths strikes copper deal in Botswana
Shares in Altona Rare Earths (LON: REE) soared as much as 60% on Tuesday after announcing it had inked a deal to acquire up to 85% of a copper and silver asset in Botswana held by Ignate African Mining.The option agreement if for the Sesana copper-silver project, located in the heart of the highly prospective Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB), about 25 km from the producing Khoemacau underground copper-silver mine.Altona said that recent airborne surveys have revealed promising geological formations for copper-silver mineralization spanning across the tenement.Under the agreement, Altona can acquire up to 85% of the prospect from Ignate African Mining for $110,000 in cash and $250,000 worth of shares plus phased exploration technical and expenditure commitments.Initial exploration will consist of a combination of geochemical and geophysical work including soil sampling associated with ionic leach assaying, a technique particularly suitable for the KCB context said the company.Chief executive Cedric Simonet said the Sesana project acquisition was in line with the company’s portfolio diversification strategy.“This, and the recently acquired Kabompo South critical raw materials project in Zambia, is expected to generate news flow at a relatively low cost and will complement our flagship Monte Muambe rare earths project in Mozambique,” Simonet said.Altona Rare Earths were trading at 1.69p, or 50% higher, by mid-afternoon in London. This leaves the company with a market capitalization of £976,130 ($1.24m)Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|9 295,25
|13,89
|0,15
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Verbraucherpreisen: ATX gibt zum Start nach -- DAX eröffnet kaum verändert -- Asiatische Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt startet zur Wochenmitte tiefer, während der deutsche Leitindex zur Eröffnung kaum voran kommt. Am Mittwoch zeigen sich die asiatischen Indizes mit gemischten Vorzeichen.