02.02.2022 17:48:11

AME Roundup: Ian Telfer on how not to build a gold miner

The mining sector is notorious for not following proven principles that ensure value creation for shareholders through the ups and downs of the commodity cycles, senior executive Ian Telfer told the audience at a mining conference in Vancouver this week.The former Goldcorp and Wheaton Precious Metals executive sees acquisition as the only reliable way to grow a company.“We’ve been talking about exploration, but the fact is you can’t build a major mining company on exploration alone,” he said at AME Roundup on Tuesday. “It never will happen.”He said mining was an exceptionally technical industry requiring many disciplines to be successful, but added that technical people aren’t always comfortable with the acquisition process.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
Jetzt informieren
72% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Goldpreis 1 809,60 4,80 0,27

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX mit Gewinnen am lezten Handelstag der Woche -- DAX am Freitag auf Erholungskurs -- Gewinne in Fernost
Der heimische Leitindex legt im Freitagshandel zu. An den deutschen Börsen Stimmung ebenfalls freudlich. Asiens Börsen legten im Freitagshandel mehrheitlich zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen