Americas Gold and Silver: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 13, 2026, Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEMKT:USAS) reported record quarterly silver production of over 800,000 ounces. Operating cash flow from low-cost silver mines funds critical underground modernization without heavy external financing. Three things management said stand out.

At the company's Galena complex mine in Idaho, management is replacing manual mining methods with mechanized long-hole drilling and updated equipment. This shift requires capital investments in shaft infrastructure and underground haulage, laying the base for sustainable future output.

Increased silver production and higher byproduct copper sales at the company's Cosalá operation in Mexico reduced cash costs (direct operational expenses per ounce of silver sold) to just over $14 per ounce. Cash generated at Cosalá provides organic funding for ongoing capital improvements across other assets.

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