Goldpreis

3 867,27
USD
-13,17
-0,34 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Chartvergleich
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
16.11.2026 15:25:43

Americas Gold and Silver: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 13, 2026, Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEMKT:USAS) reported record quarterly silver production of over 800,000 ounces. Operating cash flow from low-cost silver mines funds critical underground modernization without heavy external financing. Three things management said stand out.

At the company's Galena complex mine in Idaho, management is replacing manual mining methods with mechanized long-hole drilling and updated equipment. This shift requires capital investments in shaft infrastructure and underground haulage, laying the base for sustainable future output.

Increased silver production and higher byproduct copper sales at the company's Cosalá operation in Mexico reduced cash costs (direct operational expenses per ounce of silver sold) to just over $14 per ounce. Cash generated at Cosalá provides organic funding for ongoing capital improvements across other assets.

Continue reading

Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Goldpreis 3 867,27 -13,17 -0,34
Silberpreis 47,15 -1,59 -3,26

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
14.11.26 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.11.26 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fallen letztlich zurück -- Asiens Börsen schließlich mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Montag nach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel ebenso zurück. An der Wall Street geht es zum Wochenstart nach unten. Zum Wochenbeginn ging es an den Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen