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08.04.2026 14:59:00
An Opening of the Strait of Hormuz Affects More Than Oil
The Strait of Hormuz blockade has caused investors, consumers, and businesses to focus on surging oil prices. Oil affects the cost of every product, since land vehicles, ships, and aircraft need it for fuel. Higher shipping costs result in lower profit margins, and many companies try to pass some of these costs on to consumers.Although oil gets headlines, tech investors have also been paying attention to the helium disruption caused by the war. Qatar produces about one-third of helium and uses the Strait of Hormuz for transport. While helium isn't a buzzword like oil, it's an essential component for the fabrication of semiconductors. In other words, a sharp decline in the helium supply will translate into fewer artificial intelligence (AI) chips, as well as smartphones and other devices. In late March, The Hill reported that "the war with Iran has disrupted Qatari natural gas production and the helium that is extracted alongside it, while also bringing a key shipping corridor to a halt through the Strait of Hormuz."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|97,83
|1,13
|1,17
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|97,87
|3,46
|3,66