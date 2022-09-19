Goldpreis
|
19.09.2022 15:28:38
AngloGold Ashanti grows Nevada gold hub in $150m deal with Coeur Mining
ANGLOGOLD Ashanti is to buy properties in Nevada’s Beatty district containing an estimated 914,000 ounces in mineral resources for $150m.The Johannesburg-headquartered group announced today it had agreed with Coeur Mining to purchase its subsidiary Coeur Sterling which owns the properties. They include the decommissioned Sterling mine as well as four other principal properties.On completion of the transaction, expected to be before the calendar year-end – AngloGold will have recently spent $670m consolidating the region on which a major part of its resource replacement and growth strategy rests.In June last year it completed, the $370m purchase of Corvus Gold which owns the prominent North Bullfrog – prospect on which AngloGold is currently running a feasibility study. A mineral resource on North Bullfrog, as well as another called Mother Lode, is due to be made in February.Should exploration grow the mineral resource of the newly acquired properties to 3.5 million oz, AngloGold will be required to pay Coeur Mining a further $50m.“The addition of these properties consolidates our ownership position in one of North America’s most promising new gold districts, and gives us the ability to develop it in a way that will realise its full potential for the benefit of all stakeholders,” said Alberto Calderon, CEO of AngloGold.The expectation is that AngloGold will derive about 300,000 oz in annual gold production at an all-in sustaining cost of below $1,000 per oz from the Nevada region by the end of the decade.The post AngloGold Ashanti grows Nevada gold hub in $150m deal with Coeur Mining appeared first on Miningmx.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 676,09
|3,43
|0,21
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositiver Start in die Woche des Fed-Zinsentscheides: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX und DAX schließen nach Aufholjagd im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich mit Verlusten
Die US-Börsen drehten im Montagshandel ins Plus. Dem heimischen gelang ebenso wie dem deutschen Aktienmarkt nach einem schwachen Start letztlich noch der Sprung in die Gewinnzone. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Montag bergab - Japans Börsen blieben wegen eines Feiertags geschlossen.