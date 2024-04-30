Goldpreis
|
30.04.2024 19:16:07
Antarctic volcano emits $6,000 worth of gold daily
Mount Erebus, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, spews around 80 grams of gold into the frigid air of Antarctica daily, as reported in the New York Post.The volcano, one of Antarctica’s 138 active ones, reportedly emits pockets of gas containing crystallized gold each day, valued at almost $6,000.The dust is present as far as 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) away from the volcano, which stands at 12,448 feet. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Earth Observatory, gold dust is just one of many things being spewed out of Erebus.The volcano sits above a thin slice of crust, so molten rock more easily rises up from Earth’s interior. It regularly emits plumes of gas and steam, and occasionally spits out rocks (bombs) in strombolian eruptions, according to NASA.The volcano is perhaps most notorious, however, for the Mount Erebus disaster. On November 28, 1979, Air New Zealand Flight 901 flew head-on into the side of the volcano, killing all 257 people onboard.The flight was part of an Air New Zealand program that allowed passengers to travel on an 11-hour sightseeing flight from Auckland to Antarctica and then back to New Zealand.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 291,05
|-43,76
|-1,87
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZahlenflut an den Parketts: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten. Die US-Börsen schlossen am zweiten Handelstag der Woche im Minus. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.