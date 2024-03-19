Kupferpreis
|
19.03.2024 11:48:00
Antofagasta secures $2.5 billion for Centinela copper mine expansion
Chilean miner Antofagasta (LON: ANTO) has secured $2.5 billion to finance a second concentrator at its Centinela copper mine in the country’s north, which will add 144,000 tonnes a year to the company’s overall production.The company said on Tuesday it had inked signed definitive agreements with a group of international lenders, including the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Export Development Canada, the Export-Import Bank of Korea and several commercial lenders for the term loan. The financing has a four-year drawdown period and a 12-year term, Antofagasta said.“The Centinela Second Concentrator project is a prime example of how Antofagasta can unlock value from its portfolio and our dedication to sustainable and responsible copper production,” chief executive Ivan Arriaga said in the statement.The company has also signed a separate agreement granting Centinela the option to obtain water for its current and future operations from an international consortium. This group would acquire Centinela’s existing water supply system and extend it to serve the second concentrator. The international consortium is in the process of finalizing its financing to fulfill this agreement within the year.As part of this deal, Centinela will transfer its current water transportation assets and rights for about $600 million to be received in 2024. The consortium will handle the construction and related capital expenses amounting to $380 million for the planned expansion of the water transportation system.The $4.4 billion second concentrator at Centinela, whose construction was approved in December 2023, is expected to start operations in 2027.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|8 788,85
|-81,81
|-0,92
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Entscheid: ATX letztlich fester -- DAX schließt höher -- Wall Street zum Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend stärker
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordjagd fort. Die Wall Street befand sich im Plus. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es im Donnerstagshandel mehrheitlich aufwärts.