Are Oil and Gas Stocks a Smart Investment?

Some of the biggest companies in the world are oil and gas producers, including ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:SHEL). But just because you've heard of a stock or a company doesn't necessarily mean it's a good investment. The oil and gas industry has experienced significant volatility over the past several years, leaving energy investors wondering whether oil companies -- even top oil companies -- are smart investments right now. Let's dig in to better understand whether oil and gas stocks are good long-term investments that deserve a place in your portfolio.Fossil fuels such as oil and natural gas remain in high demand in part because they're usually cheaper than other heating and transportation fuels. They also have a massive infrastructure advantage over emerging clean fuel sources such as renewable energy.