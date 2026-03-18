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18.03.2026 20:57:53
Are Oil Prices at Historic Highs? Yes and No. Here's Why.
Oil prices are up -- way up. They've shot above $100 a barrel in some markets. Some analysts are predicting they will eventually hit $150 a barrel. Iran has said it intends to initiate actions that will send the price to $200.But what does that mean, exactly? Those prices are definitely higher than they were before the outbreak of the war in Iran, but do they represent "historic highs"? And what do they mean for U.S. oil producers like ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX)?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|114,04
|4,39
|4,00
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|97,35
|1,03
|1,07