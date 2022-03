Are Oil Stocks Undervalued?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Interest in the energy sector has been dormant for quite some time, but all it takes is one crisis and oil snaps back into everyone's collective psyche. War in Ukraine and economic sanctions imposed on Russia have left the world wondering where oil and gas supplies will come from, and what that can mean for commodity prices.These events may have brought oil to the forefront of the conversation, but the fundamental long-term drivers have been trending toward higher oil prices and a favorable market for oil stocks over the past several years. Here's why, even absent the war in Ukraine, there is reason to think oil stocks are undervalued.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading