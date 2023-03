Are Russian oil prices being rigged?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

IN 2012, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) grabbed international attention by investigating the manipulation of Libor, Euribor, and other interest-rate benchmarks. By 2015, the CFTC had fined six financial intermediaries a total of US$2.7 billion for “similar misconduct relating to foreign exchange benchmarks”, and a whistleblower was awarded US$200 million for helping to break open these cases.