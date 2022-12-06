06.12.2022 17:51:37

Argonaut Gold to sell Ana Paula project for $30 million to Heliostar

Argonaut Gold (TSX: AR) has inked a deal with Heliostar Metals (TSXV: HSTR) to sell its Ana Paula gold project in Guerrero state, Mexico, for $30 million in cash and shares. The announcement comes 20 months after a planned sale of the asset to AP Mining fell through in April 2021.Under the agreement, Heliostar will pay $10 million upfront; $5 million in shares upon renewing the open-pit mining permit or obtaining a new underground mining permit; $2 million upon completion of a feasibility study or July 1, 2024 (whichever comes first); $3 million in cash and $2 million in cash or shares preceding the construction announcement; and $5 million plus $3 million in cash or shares preceding the announcement of commercial production.In return, the Vancouver-based exploration company will acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Aurea Mining, an Argonaut subsidiary that holds a 100% indirect interest in Ana Paula.Larry Radford, Argonaut Gold president and CEO, commented in a news release that the sale would allow the company to focus on its Magino mine, located 40 km northeast of Wawa, Ontario, which it says will transform Argonaut into a “low-cost, intermediate producer.”Argonaut acquired Magino in 2012 and the asset is currently under construction. The company raised C$195.3 million this year to help finance the over-budget project, which is now expected to cost C$920 million to complete. Magino has proven and probable reserves of 58.9 million tonnes grading 1.13 grams gold per tonne for 2.1 million contained ounces and a 19-year expected mine life.Ana Paula is a developmental stage project with open pit and underground potential. According to a 2017 preliminary feasibility, it has a measured and inferred resource of 1.5 million oz. of gold and 3.3 million oz. of silver in 21 million tonnes grading 2.17 grams gold per tonne and 4.8 grams silver.Heliostar, a junior with a C$13.3 million market cap, will still need to raise the necessary funds for the upfront payment, “which may pose a challenge, as was the case in 2021,” said Ryan Hanley, mining analyst for Laurentian Bank Securities, in a research note.The companies also entered into an option agreement for Heliostar to acquire 100% of the San Antonio gold project, also in Mexico. Heliostar’s existing portfolio contains projects in Alaska and Mexico that focus on high-grade gold.
