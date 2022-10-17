Goldpreis
|
17.10.2022 22:04:26
Artemis closes $127 million financing for Blackwater gold project
Last week, Artemis Gold (TSXV: ARTG) closed its previously announced equity financing of C$175 million ($127m). The company issued approximately 38.9 million common shares at a price of C$4.50 per share.The net proceeds of the offering will be used primarily to fund permitting and development costs for the Blackwater gold project. The 100%-owned property is located in central British Columbia, midway between Bella Coola and Prince George.Using a conservative gold price of S$1,400/oz., Blackwater has proven and probable reserves of 334.3 million tonnes grading 0.75 g/t gold (8.0 million oz. gold) and 5.8 g/t silver (62.2 million oz. silver. Using a $2,000/oz. gold price, additional measured and indicated resources are 156 million tonnes grading 0.61 g/t gold and 11.7 million g/t silver.Gold production will be about 320,000 oz./year in each of the first five years, rising to 440,000 oz. in years 11 to 17.Artemis is planning a 22-year mine life with open pit methods and using gravity and conventional cyanidation methods for gold recovery. Life-of-mine capital costs are estimated at C$2.25 billion, beginning with C$645.2 million to be spent before production begins.In addition to the bought deal offering mentioned earlier, certain management, insiders and shareholders, purchased, pursuant to a separate non-brokered offering, about 19.8 million common shares for additional gross proceeds of C$89 million.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 651,37
|0,90
|0,05
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnungen auf weniger restriktive Fed: ATX knüpft an positive Vortagesentwicklung an -- DAX legt ebenfalls zu -- Mehrheitlich Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich ernuet mit Gewinnen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es am Dienstag ebenfalls nach oben. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel höher.