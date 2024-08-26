Artemis Gold ordered to remove unauthorized worker camp near Blackwater site

Goldpreis
Artemis Gold (TSXV: ARTG) has been ordered by the British Columbia government to remove a construction worker camp near its Blackwater project by the end of this month for failure to comply with the province’s environmental guidelines, the CBC reported. In early August, the BC Environmental Assessment Office issued an enforcement order to take down the camp following an on-site inspection this May that found non-compliance with the company’s existing permit.The current Blackwater environmental certificate allows for a main construction camp of up to 1,000 workers and an operations camp housing up to 500 people. Both facilities must also be located exclusively within the mine site.However, according to the inspection records, this facility had at least 48 accommodation units, three generators and potable water storage, camped on an electrical transmission corridor beyond the Blackwater mine site. It was also noted that the camp site was not considered in the construction plans, and therefore, not contemplated in the environmental assessment for the Blackwater project.Artemis, as the certificate holder, was previously given a deadline of August 7 to cease the camp operations, but this was later extended as BC wildfire contractors had to occupy the facility.The Blackwater project consists of the construction of a proposed open-pit gold and silver mine situated 110 kilometres south of Vanderhoof, BC, along with ore processing facilities with a milling rate capacity of 60,000 tonnes per day over at least 17 years.At the halfway mark of 2024, its construction was nearly complete at 87%, with pour first gold lined up for the fourth quarter.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
