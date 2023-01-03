Goldpreis
|
03.01.2023 18:17:45
Artemis says delayed permits for Blackwater gold project won’t affect construction timeline
In the latest update on the progress of its Blackwater project in central British Columbia, Artemis Gold (TSXV: ARTG) said on Tuesday that it is expected to finally obtain the BC Mines Act permits for major construction works during the first quarter of 2023. The permits were initially expected in fall 2022.Despite the revised receipt date of the BC Mines Act permits, Artemis said this delay is not expected to affect its planned start of major construction activities at Blackwater later in Q1 2023. Site works that are currently underway include logging, clearing and grubbing of the plant site area; installation of physical environmental controls; and advancement of the construction camp accommodations. Site levelling, pad preparation and bulk earthworks for the construction camp were completed as planned in Q4 2022.The company is also advancing required upgrades to the site, which include running buried and surface pipelines from selected water wells, and upgrades to its sewage infrastructure to accommodate planned head count capacity at site for major works construction activities.“While we are disappointed that we did not receive the BC Mines Act permits as planned in fall 2022, they are well advanced and are expected to be finalized in the coming weeks,” CEO Steven Dean said in a news release.“The Blackwater construction team has made significant progress in Q4 2022, with Blackwater on-site activities progressing on schedule. The construction camp and process plant area preparation and bulk earthworks are on track to be completed prior to the start of major works,” Dean added.Located about 446 km northeast of Vancouver, the Blackwater project comprises the construction, operation and closure of an open-pit gold mine and ore processing facilities that will be developed in multiple stages. Over an estimated 22-year mine life, Blackwater is expected to produce an average of 339,000 oz. of gold per year.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 834,45
|-21,01
|-1,13
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen gehen schwächer in den Feierabend -- ATX verabschiedet sich im Plus -- DAX macht letztlich Verluste -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gewann am Donnerstag an Wert hinzu. Der DAX gab dagegen ab. Der Wall Street-Handel war am Donnerstag von Abschlägen geprägt. An den Börsen in Fernost wagten sich am Donnerstag die Bullen aus der Deckung.