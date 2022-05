As India Bans Wheat Exports, Global Food Supplies Are In For a Rough Ride

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.When Russia, the world's largest exporter of wheat, attacked Ukraine, the world's fifth-largest exporter of wheat earlier this year, the world's global food supply chain had a backup plan in place. That plan just fell through.Over the weekend, India, the world's second-largest producer of wheat, behind China, announced it was banning wheat exports. Already there is fear of growing hunger worldwide. Now, expect even higher food prices.Continue reading