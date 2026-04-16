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16.04.2026 18:08:00
As Iran Keeps Oil Markets on Edge, 3 North American Pipeline Stocks Look Hard to Replace
The war with Iran has been the dominant storyline in the oil markets this year. Iran has attacked oil infrastructure across the Persian Gulf and has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz to tanker traffic. These developments have fueled a sharp rise in oil prices. While the war has disrupted seaborne oil shipments from the Persian Gulf, U.S. oil exports are at record highs. They'll likely remain elevated even after the war, as more countries seek to diversify their energy supplies to prevent future disruptions. That should benefit leading North American pipeline companies. Here are three energy companies with irreplaceable infrastructure crucial to fueling the global economy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|87,09
|-11,12
|-11,32
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|82,42
|-12,27
|-12,96
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