|
24.11.2025 09:14:00
As Oil Services Suddenly Lead the Market, 1 Stock Stands Out
After lagging for most of the year, oilfield services stocks have suddenly flipped the script in Q4 and moved to the front of the pack. As of Nov. 20, The VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEMKT: OIH) has gained 6.7% in Q4 at a time when the S&P 500 has fallen almost 2%.The recent rally has also happened at a time when crude has declined over 5% and the broader energy sector has been flat. This kind of leadership from services, while oil prices soften, usually signals tightening economics and pricing power beneath the surface.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|62,70
|0,19
|0,30
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|58,08
|0,02
|0,03