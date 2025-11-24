Ölpreis (Brent)

62,70
USD
0,14
0,30 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
Sorte
Brent
WTI
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
24.11.2025 09:14:00

As Oil Services Suddenly Lead the Market, 1 Stock Stands Out

After lagging for most of the year, oilfield services stocks have suddenly flipped the script in Q4 and moved to the front of the pack. As of Nov. 20, The VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEMKT: OIH) has gained 6.7% in Q4 at a time when the S&P 500 has fallen almost 2%.The recent rally has also happened at a time when crude has declined over 5% and the broader energy sector has been flat. This kind of leadership from services, while oil prices soften, usually signals tightening economics and pricing power beneath the surface.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 62,70 0,19 0,30
Ölpreis (WTI) 58,08 0,02 0,03

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:44 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.11.25 KW 47: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen am Montag letztlich fester -- Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen Zuschläge im frühen Handel. In Fernost waren zum Wochenbeginn Gewinne zu erkennen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen