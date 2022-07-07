Goldpreis
|
07.07.2022 18:55:00
Asante pours first gold at Bibiani mine in Ghana
Canada’s Asante Gold (TSX-V: ASE) (GSE: ASG) has poured first gold at its Bibiani gold mine in Ghana, which is expected to produce 175,000 ounces of the precious metal over the next 12 months.The news follows the commissioning of the processing plant and associated equipment at the mine in early June.The Vancouver-based company said this was the final operating area of the process plant to be commissioned, adding that scale up of production is continuing as planned, including collection of gold on carbon.Bibiani, which Asante acquired last year from Australia’s Resolute Mining (ASX, LON: RSG), will be a 24 hour a day operation.Production will ramp up to 220,000 ounces of gold annually in the second year of operations and 200,000-255,000 ounces a year for years three to eight.Bibiani is a historically significant gold mine situated in the Western North region of Ghana, which produced more than 4 million ounces of gold before being put halted by its previous owners. It came out of care and maintenance in September 2021, shortly after Asante acquired it.No longer no. 1The start of operations of Bibiani mine comes at a time when Ghana is facing a decline in gold production.Last year, the country’s total production of the precious metal fell 29.9% to slightly over 2.8 million ounces from the previous year, reaching its lowest level since 2008, Joshua Mortoti, President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines said on Thursday.The drop means that Ghana is no longer the top gold producer in Africa, but the second, after South Africa.Asante Gold has strong ties to Ghana, with Ghanaian citizens holding a significant shareholding, as well as board and executive roles.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 742,82
|2,76
|0,16
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärker als erwartet: ATX verabschiedet sich fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Der Dow Jones wechselte häufig das Vorzeichen. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz.