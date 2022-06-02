Asia: Markets drop on recession fears, output report drags oil down

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

EQUITIES fell in Asia on Thursday as traders grow increasingly worried that central bank moves to rein in inflation could tip economies into recession.However, price pressures were eased by a drop in crude following a report saying Saudi Arabia had indicated it was willing to pump more if Russia was unable to fulfil pledges to boost production.Having enjoyed a healthy start to the week, markets are again on the back foot owing to bank policymakers’ plans to tighten their belts to prevent inflation running out of control.The Bank of Canada ramped up its key lending rate by half a percentage point Wednesday and warned of further tough measures down the line as energy and food costs spike.The move came as several top Federal Reserve officials said they were in favour of similar increases in the United States. Wednesday also saw the central bank begin to offload its vast bond holdings that were bought as part of its quantitative easing programme to bring rates down to near zero.Now observers fear that the increasingly hawkish moves by finance heads – combined with China’s lockdown-induced weakness and the Ukraine war – will cause economies to contract.“We do see the rise in probability of a recession in the second half of this year, potentially persisting into 2023 as the Fed continues to battle inflation,” Tracie McMillion, of Wells Fargo Investment Institute, told Bloomberg Television.She added that traders may not have completely taken into account the Fed’s balance sheet reduction.“The impact of quantitative tightening starting to roll off the Fed’s balance sheet this month is really untested and unprecedented. Our guess is that it’s probably not fully priced into markets,” she said.‘Brace yourself’