At a 2-Year Low, Is This 8%-Yielding Oil and Gas Stock a Buy?

On Sept. 6, Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) stock fell to its lowest level since January 2021 after announcing the $14 billion acquisition (including debt) of three natural gas utilities from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Even before the sell-off, Enbridge had one of the highest yields of the major North American pipeline companies. But now, Enbridge's dividend yield is 7.9%, which is more than five times the dividend yield of the average stock in the S&P 500.Let's take a look at the Dominion deal to see if it makes sense for Enbridge and if investors are making a mistake by selling this high-yield dividend stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel