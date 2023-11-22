Eisenerzpreis
|
22.11.2023 19:35:19
Baffinland ups Mary River iron ore output to 6 million tonnes per year
Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal gave his approval to Baffinland Iron Mines’ plan to boost shipments from its Mary River mine to 6 million t/y from 4.2 million t/y. The Nunavut Impact Review Board earlier recommended acceptance of the proposal.The company is allowed to ship at least 6 million t/y from Milne Inlet if “unexpected circumstances” mean ore is stockpiled at the port from the previous year. For example, that was the case last year when heavy ice put an early end to shipping and some ore was left at the port.This positive decision comes only months after the federal government rejected the proposed phase two expansion project at Mary River. Those plans involved boosting mine output to 12 million t/y and the building of a new 110-km railway to the port. It was billed as a way to sustain the jobs created by Baffinland. The application contained no changes to mining and crushing at the mine site.There are five deposits on the Mary River property. Baffinland began mining in 2015 with a plan to create an 18-million-t/y operation from the deposit #1. Mining began at a rate of 3.5 million tonnes, which is trucked to the port of Milne Inlet. The mine is a conventional truck-and-shovel operation with portable crushers at the mine site.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Eisenerzpreis
|129,84
|0,29
|0,22
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht mit leichten Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Freitagshandel etwas zu. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls knapp in der Gewinnzone. Nach der "Thanksgiving"-Pause zeigten sich die US-Börsen am Freitag antriebslos. Am Freitag notierten die Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich.