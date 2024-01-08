Kupferpreis
08.01.2024 08:54:07
Barrick, Jiangxi said to be circling First Quantum Minerals
FIRST Quantum Minerals was discussing the possible sale of a stake in its Zambian mines to Jiangxi Copper Corporation, according to a report by Reuters last week.The aim of the sale is to bolster the Canadian firm’s finances following the surprise decision to close its Codré Panama mine amid a dispute with the Panamanian government.Details are yet to be finalised and it was not clear whether the latest talks would lead to a transaction, the person familiar with the proposed transaction told Reuters.In Zambia, First Quantum wholly owns the Sentinel mine and 80% of the Kansanshi mine, with the rest owned by the Zambian government. Jiangxi, First Quantum’s top shareholder, could end up buying one of the two mines or a stake in one of them, Reuters said.“The Chinese want the Zambian mines … so the company (First Quantum) could sell one of the Zambian mines,” the source said.A First Quantum spokesperson declined to comment on the talks and said the company will provide an update later this month on the company’s plan to meet its debt obligations. First Quantum has debt of $1.05bn which comes up for maturity in early 2025. Jiangxi Copper did not respond to an email query by Reuters, the newswire said in its report.The two Zambian mines together generated $943m in revenue in the quarter ending September 2023 and $210m in operating profit. Based on the earnings, the Zambian assets could be valued around $6bn, analysts estimate.First Quantum and Jiangxi held similar talks over the Zambian mines in 2019. Those discussions ended up with Jiangxi picking up a significant minority stake in the company instead of stakes in the mines, said Reuters.Jiangxi now owns an 18.2% stake in First Quantum. The two parties have a standstill agreement which prevents the Chinese company from raising its stake beyond 20%, the newswire added.First Quantum has lost more than half its market value, or about C$10.3bn ($7.7bn), since protests erupted in late October against its Cobre Panama mine. The mine accounted for about 40% of the company’s revenues.In December, Fitch warned that if the Cobre Panama mine were permanently shut, First Quantum’s net debt leverage ratio in 2024 would increase to more than five times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, which could result in a covenant breach, said Reuters.Net debt leverage ratio is a measure used to assess a company’s borrowing capacity. “If unresolved, the covenant breach may trigger an event of default across all its debt instruments,” the rating firm said.The post First Quantum may sell stake in Zambian mines to Jiangxi Copper appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
