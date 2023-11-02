Goldpreis
Barrick, MSALABS, Chrysos partner to deploy PhotonAssay tech at Nevada Gold Mines
MSALABS announced that it has forged a partnership with one of the world’s largest gold miners, Barrick Gold, and Chrysos Corporation to deliver PhotonAssay technology to Barrick mine sites across four continents.The initiative begins with the deployment of three MSALABS contracted PhotonAssay units to the Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) complex in US, with the potential deployment of up to 10 more units to other Barrick projects by the end of 2025.The partnership is an extension of an existing relationship between the three companies at Barrick’s Bulyanhulu mine in Tanzania and its Kibali operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.The largest gold-mining complex in the world, NGM is 61.5% owned and operated by Barrick, and 38.5% owned by the world’s largest gold miner, Newmont. The assets at the complex include 10 underground mines, 12 surface mines as well as multiple related facilities. “Barrick’s global adoption of our technology is a watershed moment for us, underlining PhotonAssay’s superiority to outdated and hazardous fire assay methods, Chrysos CEO Dirk Treasure said in the news release. “PhotonAssay has already been delivering faster, safer, more accurate and environmentally-friendly analysis to our African operations, so we are more than pleased to broaden the partnership with Chrysos and MSALABS to take advantage of this innovative technology in our global operations,” said Barrick mineral resource management & evaluations executive Simon Bottoms. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
