Barrick Misses Preliminary Gold Production Estimate, Management Unfazed By Risks In Key African Country

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD), the world's second-largest gold producer, reported preliminary gold production of 940,000 ounces for the first quarter of 2024. This figure fell short of analyst estimates and reflects a continuation of the company's production challenges experienced in 2023.At the moment, Barrick anticipates all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) to increase by 7%-9% compared to the previous quarter. However, the company expects gold production to rise throughout the year, with the Pueblo Viejo gold mine in the Dominican Republic expected to ramp up production from the second quarter onwards.Preliminary copper production was lower than expected at 40,000 tonnes, primarily due to lower grades at Barrick's Lumwana mine in Zambia. As a result, copper AISC is projected to rise by 14% to 16% from the previous quarter.