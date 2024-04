Barrick Targets Peruvian Expansion Amidst Record Gold Prices

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) is expanding its operations in Latin America amidst a surge in demand that saw gold spike to $2,300 per ounce for the first time ever. The leading global gold miner is eyeing the southern district of Puno, Peru, where it conducted exploration activities two years ago.As reported by Gestion, a local newspaper, Barrick submitted a request for a 400-hectare concession in the region where it already holds a foothold with the Pataqueña vein. Its other Peruvian interests include the Libélula project and a recent agreement with Xali Gold Corp (OTCPK: CGDXF) regarding the Tres Marias gold-silver property.Now Read: Gold Continues Its Bull Run, but Silver May Outperform in This Macro EnvironmentBarrick’s successful 2023, marked by an increase in gold reserves to 77 million ounces and ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel