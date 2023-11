Barrick’s Bulyanhulu gold mine using Gekko’s IRL to boost efficiency

Gekko Systems announced the purchase of an InLine Leach Reactor (ILR) for the Bulyanhulu gold mine, situated in the north-western region of Tanzania within the Kahama district. This mine is under the ownership and management of Barrick Gold.The introduction of the ILR to this location is a significant development, building upon the success of its implementation at various other mines operated by Barrick, including Hemlo, Kibali and Loulo-Gounkoto.The ILR’s innovative design and effienct mineral leaching chemistry is providing high gold recoveries and production improvement to many operations worldwide.ILR orders have continue to respond positiviely to strong gold prices. With interest from a range of milling operations across the globe including North America, South America, and Africa.The ILR can be easily retrofitted into any gold grinding circuit. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Zum vollständigen Artikel