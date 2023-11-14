Goldpreis
|
14.11.2023 19:30:07
Barrick’s Bulyanhulu gold mine using Gekko’s IRL to boost efficiency
Gekko Systems announced the purchase of an InLine Leach Reactor (ILR) for the Bulyanhulu gold mine, situated in the north-western region of Tanzania within the Kahama district. This mine is under the ownership and management of Barrick Gold.The introduction of the ILR to this location is a significant development, building upon the success of its implementation at various other mines operated by Barrick, including Hemlo, Kibali and Loulo-Gounkoto.The ILR’s innovative design and effienct mineral leaching chemistry is providing high gold recoveries and production improvement to many operations worldwide.ILR orders have continue to respond positiviely to strong gold prices. With interest from a range of milling operations across the globe including North America, South America, and Africa.The ILR can be easily retrofitted into any gold grinding circuit.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 981,95
|22,46
|1,15
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinnmitnahmen: Rally an den US-Börsen stockt - Dow schließt etwas tiefer -- ATX schlussendlich schwächer -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schwächeln letztlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel in Rot. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete derweil Gewinne. Der Dow präsentierte sich am Donnerstag leichter. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es abwärts.