Brent
|
30.04.2023 11:21:00
Before Buying Devon Energy, Check Out This Higher-Growth Oil Stock
Oil producer Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is getting a lot of hype, with shares down and the dividend yield up. And while it's a solid business, it's probably not the best choice for total returns going forward. Instead, investors should look at Hess (NYSE: HES), says Motley Fool contributor Tyler Crowe. He explains why (and what ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has to do with it) with fellow Fool Jason Hall in this video. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of April 25, 2023. The video was published on April 30, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|79,51
|1,23
|1,57
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|76,67
|1,84
|2,46