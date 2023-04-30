30.04.2023 11:21:00

Before Buying Devon Energy, Check Out This Higher-Growth Oil Stock

Oil producer Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is getting a lot of hype, with shares down and the dividend yield up. And while it's a solid business, it's probably not the best choice for total returns going forward. Instead, investors should look at Hess (NYSE: HES), says Motley Fool contributor Tyler Crowe. He explains why (and what ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has to do with it) with fellow Fool Jason Hall in this video. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of April 25, 2023. The video was published on April 30, 2023.Continue reading
Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

