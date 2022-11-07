Berkshire, Energy Firms Reap Rewards of Low Oil Production

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.At least Big Oil is making the Sage of Omaha look smart.Despite falling well short of start-of-year production goals, oil and gas companies are posting financial results far beyond any reasonable expectations this year. The massive profits were enough to help Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which owns a major stake in Occidental Petroleum, weather an otherwise ugly quarter.Continue reading