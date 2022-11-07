07.11.2022 02:00:38

Berkshire, Energy Firms Reap Rewards of Low Oil Production

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.At least Big Oil is making the Sage of Omaha look smart.Despite falling well short of start-of-year production goals, oil and gas companies are posting financial results far beyond any reasonable expectations this year. The massive profits were enough to help Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which owns a major stake in Occidental Petroleum, weather an otherwise ugly quarter.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
Jetzt informieren
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 97,72 -1,03 -1,04
Ölpreis (WTI) 91,59 -1,06 -1,14

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen freundlich
Die asiatischen Börsen präsentieren sich am Montag mit positiver Tendenz. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen. Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen den letzten Handelstag der Woche sehr freundlich ab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen