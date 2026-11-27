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27.11.2026 09:30:00
Berkshire Cut Chevron By About a Third This Year and Kept Occidental. What Does That Say About Oil Prices?
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) has trimmed its stake in Chevron (NYSE: CVX) by roughly a third this year while keeping its investment in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). As of its latest regulatory filing on Nov. 16, it showed both positions unchanged. Even so, is Berkshire becoming more cautious about oil prices, or does it still see room for further upside?
Berkshire sold roughly 35% of its Chevron position in the first quarter of 2026, then left the remainder alone in the second and third quarters. In fact, it still retains a substantial stake in Chevron, making it Berkshire's largest energy holding. However, the move looks more like a portfolio adjustment than a complete loss of confidence in the company.
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