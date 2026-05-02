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02.05.2026 08:05:00
Best Oil ETFs to Buy in 2026
The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLE), the largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) dedicated to this sector, is up 32.07% thanks in large part to the war in Iran. None of the other 10 Sector SPDR ETFs comes anywhere close to matching that performance.The bellwether energy fund ranks among this year's best energy ETFs because its top holdings are benefiting from geopolitical events, including the war in Iran and, before that, the removal of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. ExxonMobil and Chevron, which combine for more than 39% of the ETF's roster, are up 28.49% and 26.3%, respectively, year to date.Investors don't have to scramble to find some of the best oil ETFs. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|109,08
|-5,01
|-4,39
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|101,94
|-3,13
|-2,98