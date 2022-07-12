Brent
|
12.07.2022 16:47:00
Better Buffett Oil Stock: Occidental Petroleum vs. Chevron
Energy stocks have finally come back down to earth. After a red-hot start to the year, oil and gas companies have seen their stock prices slashed as commodity prices (particularly natural gas prices in the U.S.) have fallen in recent weeks. Nevertheless, the energy sector has been the best-performing sector year to date, as the major market indexes remain mired in correction or bear market territory. Warren Buffett is still bullish on energy and continues to increase his exposure to the sector. So let's examine two of the legendary investor's energy holdings -- Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) -- to see which is the better investment.Occidental has absolutely ripped higher in 2022. At its peak on May 26, the stock traded at $70.86 -- a year-to-date return of 144% in less than five months. Since then, the stock is down about 10%. Yet, there's no doubt that Buffett sees this pullback as a buying opportunity. His Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) bought another 12 million Occidental shares last week, bringing Berkshire's total position in the company to 175.4 million shares -- 18.7% of its total shares.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|99,12
|-7,29
|-6,85
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|95,64
|-7,81
|-7,55
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionsängste bremsen: Wall Street schließt schwach -- ATX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- DAX lässt Verluste zum Feierabend hinter sich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich unter Druck
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag minimal schwächer. Der deutsche Markt wagte sich aus der Verlustzone. An der Wall Street waren am Dienstag Abschläge zu beobachten. An den größten Börsen in Fernost dominierten die Verkäufer.