Better Buy Now: Oil and Gas Stocks or Renewable Energy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The seemingly unstoppable rally in oil prices over the past year or so has made it harder for energy investors to choose between oil and gas and renewable energy stocks. While it's hard to predict how far oil prices can rally, the world still runs on fossil fuels, so much so that demand for oil is expected to outstrip supply for years to come.Yet that's not going to put the brakes on the shift to cleaner fuels, and there's no denying that renewable energy has tremendous growth potential as it's changing the dynamics of the energy sector. If you were to invest in energy today, what could be your best bet -- oil and gas or renewable energy? Here's the case for both sides to help you decide.Rekha Khandelwal (Renewable energy): Oil and gas stocks have generated handsome returns for investors over several decades. They can still be good investments if you're looking for stable dividend income. However, if your investment isn't generating returns that at least are matching market returns -- or exceeding them -- then for most investors, it doesn't make sense.Continue reading