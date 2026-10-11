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11.10.2026 22:38:27

Better Energy ETF: Global X's MLPX Targeting Oil and Gas Infrastructure vs. Invesco's Solar-Focused TAN

The Global X-MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEMKT:MLPX) provides lower-cost exposure to energy infrastructure, while the Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEMKT:TAN) focuses on the volatile solar energy industry.

Energy investors today must weigh the stability of midstream infrastructure against the volatile growth potential of renewable technology. While the Invesco fund targets pure-play solar manufacturers and installers, the Global X fund tracks companies responsible for the transportation and storage of energy products, creating two very different investment profiles for those looking to capitalize on global energy trends and transitions.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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