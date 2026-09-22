Better Energy Sector ETF: Vanguard's VDE Targeting Traditional Oil and Gas Giants vs. Invesco's Solar-Focused TAN

The Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEMKT:VDE) offers broad, low-cost exposure to traditional fossil fuel companies, while the Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEMKT:TAN) provides a high-conviction, specialized bet on the global solar power industry.

Energy investing is not a monolith. While the Vanguard fund tracks a broad basket of traditional U.S. energy producers, the Invesco fund targets a specific, high-growth renewable niche. Comparing these two funds highlights the massive trade-offs between diversified fossil-fuel exposure and the high-volatility, thematic world of solar technology.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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