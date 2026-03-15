|
15.03.2026 15:20:00
Better Investment to Buy Now With $1,500 And Hold For 5 Years: XRP vs. Silver
If you have $1,500 to invest today (after accounting for daily expenses and emergency savings), and at least a five-year horizon, and you are at a crossroads where you have a choice between putting your money in either innovation or taking a more traditional route, where would you invest? Savvy, long-term investors will boil this down to the real question: It isn’t just what could rise next -- it’s what can hold its value and grow over time?On one side is XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), a digital asset whose value hinges on whether its issuer, Ripple, can turn the global banking system into a group of customers. On the other hand is silver, a centuries-old store of value that could be held as physical bars or in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) like the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT: SLV), and is also an industrially useful metal that solar panels, electric vehicles, and data centers can't function without.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|80,63
|-3,48
|-4,14
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht sehr schwach ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel im Minus -- Wall Street schlussendlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließt in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag klar im Minus. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne nicht nachhaltig verteidigen. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag tiefer. An den asiatischen Börsen dominierten zum Wochenende die Bären.