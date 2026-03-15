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15.03.2026 15:20:00

Better Investment to Buy Now With $1,500 And Hold For 5 Years: XRP vs. Silver

If you have $1,500 to invest today (after accounting for daily expenses and emergency savings), and at least a five-year horizon, and you are at a crossroads where you have a choice between putting your money in either innovation or taking a more traditional route, where would you invest? Savvy, long-term investors will boil this down to the real question: It isn’t just what could rise next -- it’s what can hold its value and grow over time?On one side is XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), a digital asset whose value hinges on whether its issuer, Ripple, can turn the global banking system into a group of customers. On the other hand is silver, a centuries-old store of value that could be held as physical bars or in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) like the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT: SLV), and is also an industrially useful metal that solar panels, electric vehicles, and data centers can't function without.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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