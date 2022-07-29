Better Oil Stock: Exxon vs Chevron

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amid nerve-wracking market volatility this year, oil stocks rocketed as crude oil prices hit multiyear highs. Shares of upstream oil and gas giants, in particular, like Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), saw frenzied buying activity because the profitability and cash flow for these companies are directly related to oil prices. The higher oil goes, the more money these oil giants make.With oil prices cooling off over the past few weeks, though, both Chevron and ExxonMobil stocks have receded, offering investors an opportune time to invest. Between the two, which is a better oil stock? Here's the case for both companies to help you decide.Neha Chamaria (Chevron): Chevron is one of the world's largest integrated oil producers. Beyond that, it's also trying to build a lower carbon portfolio while ensuring it has the financial fortitude to carry on its traditional business profitably.