Brent
|
29.07.2022 12:08:00
Better Oil Stock: Exxon vs Chevron
Amid nerve-wracking market volatility this year, oil stocks rocketed as crude oil prices hit multiyear highs. Shares of upstream oil and gas giants, in particular, like Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), saw frenzied buying activity because the profitability and cash flow for these companies are directly related to oil prices. The higher oil goes, the more money these oil giants make.With oil prices cooling off over the past few weeks, though, both Chevron and ExxonMobil stocks have receded, offering investors an opportune time to invest. Between the two, which is a better oil stock? Here's the case for both companies to help you decide.Neha Chamaria (Chevron): Chevron is one of the world's largest integrated oil producers. Beyond that, it's also trying to build a lower carbon portfolio while ensuring it has the financial fortitude to carry on its traditional business profitably.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|109,98
|2,14
|1,98
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|98,39
|1,10
|1,13
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.