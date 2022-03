Better Oil Stock: ExxonMobil vs. Diamondback Energy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market is off to a rough start this year. Most major indexes have lost ground, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both down more than 5% this year. However, one sector has bucked the trend: energy. The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is up more than 36% year to date, as oil and gas prices have skyrocketed. Two of the exchange-traded fund's largest holdings are ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG). The former is an established integrated supermajor with a history dating back to 1870. The other is an upstart with fewer than 1,000 employees. But which is the better buy? Here's a closer look at each.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading