Brent
|
20.11.2022 13:03:00
Beyond Higher Oil Prices, Oil Stocks See This Catalyst Fueling Growth in 2023
Higher oil prices this year are giving oil companies the fuel to produce record cash flows. In times past, the industry used its windfall from higher oil prices to drill more wells and boost production. However, they've been reluctant to do that this year, having been burned in the past since higher production eventually sent prices lower.While oil prices could go higher in 2023, giving oil stocks the fuel to continue growing their cash flow, the industry isn't banking on that outcome. Instead, many companies are using some of their oil-fueled cash flow to make acquisitions and drive growth in the coming year.Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has been a trailblazer in the oil industry over the past few years. It launched the sector's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework, following its merger of equals with WPX Energy last year. That strategy has Devon paying a fixed quarterly dividend that it can sustain at lower oil prices and steadily increase. It also pays out up to 50% of its post-base-dividend free cash flow to shareholders each quarter via a variable dividend.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|87,86
|-2,16
|-2,40
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|80,17
|-1,86
|-2,27
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStarker Wochenausklang: ATX geht mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow letztlich in Grün -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Märkte geben bis zum Handelsende nach
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel deutlich höher. Die US-Börsen notierten vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.