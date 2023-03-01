Kupferpreis
|
01.03.2023 15:52:34
BHP seeks to tighten grip on South America’s copper sector
BHP (ASX: BHP), the world’s largest miner, is mulling to expand its investments in Argentina’s copper sector, where it already has a presence through its 9.9% stake Canada’s Filo Mining (TSX: FIL), the junior developing the Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver project straddling the border with Chile.Company representatives met with the San Juan’s governor on Tuesday to discuss possible investments in the minerals-rich province, which is recognized a safe mining destination due to the support to mining activities by both authorities and locals.“We are focused on growing in America and, from that point of view, San Juan presents a great attraction in opportunities,” BHP VP Corporate Affairs Minerals Americas, René Muga, said during a meeting with San Juan governor Sergio Uñac.Like most major miners, BHP has been increasing its exposure to copper, a metal considered key for the world’s clean energy transition and which demand is expected to jump by almost 60% over the next two decades.Last month, the mining giant receive approval from Brazilian regulators acquisition of Australian copper-gold producer OZ Minerals (ASX: OZL).f successful, the transaction would become the largest mining deal in Australia since BHP’s $12.1 billion purchase of Petrohawk Energy in 2011 and it would consolidate the company’s position as one of the world’s largest producers of copper.OZ Minerals’ interests include the giant Carajás East and West mining complexes in Northern Brazil, which includes the Antas, Pedro Blanca and Santa Lúcia copper-gold projects. It also has CentroGold, one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Brazi.BHP owns in Peru the giant Antamina copper-zinc mine as well as Escondida in Chile, which is the world’s biggest copper mine in the world.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
86% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|9 066,50
|223,15
|2,52
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsangst geht erneut um: US-Börsen im Plus -- ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende mehrheitlich stabil - Hang Seng tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag zu. Die US-Börsen entwickeln sich im Donnerstagshandel fester. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten am Donnerstag nur wenig Bewegung, lediglich in Hongkong ging es deutlicher abwärts.